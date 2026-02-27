Chesapeake School Board opens superintendent applications

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Public Schools announced the nationwide search for their next superintendent following the retirement of Dr. Jared A. Cotton in July.

The Chesapeake School Board is partnering with the Virginia School Boards Association for the hiring process. In January, the school board collected public feedback through surveys and heard public opinion in a special meeting at the school administration building.

“Our community is seeking a superintendent who will continue to inspire achievement while supporting every student, every school, and every family,” School Board Chair Kim Scott said in a statement. “We are committed to conducting a thorough and transparent search process to identify the right leader for the continued success of Chesapeake Public Schools.”

Details regarding the application process can be found on the VSBA Website. Applications for the position are due March 12.