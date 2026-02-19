Bergey's Breadbasket co-owner Lynn Bergey dies at the age of 55

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Local business owner Lynn Bergey has died at the age of 55, his family announced on social media.

Bergey was a co-owner of the family-run bakery, Bergey's Breadbasket in Chesapeake.

"With heavy hearts we share the news of the passing of Lynn Bergey, one of our owners, our brother, our uncle. He was an integral part of our family & this business," the social media post reads.

Bergey and his siblings "reinvented" Bergey's Breadbasket to honor his family and the piece of land that it sits on. Bergey was a partner in Flying Home LLC, which operates the Chesapeake bakery, the obituary reads.

"He dedicated at least one week of his vacation each year to working to improve the property," Bergey's obituary reads.

Before working on Bergey's Breadbasket, Bergey used his aviation degree to serve as a pilot for Penske Corporation for 22 years.

Bergey is survived by his wife of over 31 years, two children and five siblings.

A celebration of Bergey's life will be held on Feb. 28 at Worship Center on New Holland Pike in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. — with the service beginning at 11 a.m.

Bergey's Breadbasket in Chesapeake will be closed on Feb. 28 to honor Bergey's life.