Local boutique navigates challenges after incidents near two mall locations during holiday season

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A locally-owned boutique with locations at two Hampton Roads malls is grappling with the aftermath of troubling incidents temporarily closed both stores during the critical holiday shopping season.

Edgewood Outfitters, a Hampton Roads based small business which has locations at both Greenbrier Mall in Chesapeake and Patrick Henry Mall in Newport News, found itself near two separate incidents within days of each other.

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed inside a store at Patrick Henry Mall, just a couple doors down from the Edgewood Outfitters location. Then on Tuesday, a fire broke out inside a store at Greenbrier Mall, also near the boutique's other location. No one was injured in the fire, but it forced most of the mall to close for the day.

"We have never seen anything this, these string of events, happen this much. It's been kind of crazy," said Gabrielle Mueller, one of the co-owners of Edgewood Outfitters.

The co-owners say the incidents have created uncertainty during what should be their busiest time of year.

"Unfortunately a gentleman was shot here on location at the mall, and we've also recently dealt with a small fire at the Greenbrier Mall at one of our other locations. So, it's been very eventful past couple days," Mueller said.

They say the timing couldn't be worse for small business owners who depend on holiday sales to sustain their operations.

"You know, this is the time of the year, being a small business, locally owned, this is the time of year you count on for your best sales," Karen Hampton, one of the co-owners said.

The business owners worry that customers may be hesitant to visit the malls following these incidents.

"I just think that you know, things are a little more up in the air with the events that have you know, transpired. I think that people are a little bit more weary about things. And I think, you know, having the fire, we're not even sure if we're able to open tomorrow," Mueller said.

Mueller and Hampton say they are waiting to find out if the merchandise in their Greenbrier Mall storefront sustained smoke damage from the fire, which could prevent them from opening. Despite the challenges, the co-owners say they plan to continue serving their customers.

"I think just taking each day as it comes. And that's all we can really do, and just be the best retailer we can locally, and just be there for our customers," they said.

