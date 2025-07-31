News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Mike Biehl era opens for Grassfield football

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- It was an early Thursday morning for the first football practice of the season at Grassfield. Coaches and players were ready to roll by 7 a.m.

Head coach Mike Biehl wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's like Christmas," Biehl said. "Every year, this is my tenth season as a head football coach, and it's one of those nights where you know you're not going to get any sleep. You know you're as prepared as you can be, but you know there's going to be a little bit of chaos on the first couple days."

"I definitely feel the energy," added Grizzlies' senior receiver and running back Zion Jackson. "There's energy there for 7 o'clock practice, so we're energized today."

Energy is a word popular with the squad, especially with their new coach at the helm. Biehl, who starred as a quarterback for Salem during his high school days in the early 2000's, is kicking off his first season as Grassfield's head coach after nine years leading Nansemond-Suffolk Academy.

"This has always been a school where I thought if things could get in place and you get the right leadership and you get everybody going in the right direction, this could be a powerhouse," noted Biehl of Grassfield.

He's making an early impact on the program. The enthusiasm and energy he brings to the field has been contagious with his players. It's part of the new head coach's efforts to instill a championship culture.

"Definitely the energy and leadership," Jackson said of Biehl's presence. "There have definitely been times at practice where the energy's down. Next thing I know, Coach Biehl's fired up, ready to go out of nowhere, so definitely those two things right there."

"It's about bringing energy," added the head coach. "Nothing great has ever been done without any great energy, so it starts with me and it goes right down to the coaches and the players."

Grassfield is a program hungry for success. The last time the Grizzlies posted a winning season was 2016 and they're coming off a 2-9 campaign in 2024, but there's plenty of optimism around the locker room that change is in the air.

"We've been working all season for it," said senior safety and receiver Noah Bohling. "He's been with us for it. He's gotten us better in the weight room, everybody is starting to come together more with him."

"People who we play, they see us and they go 'oh, that's just Grassfield,'" Jackson added. "I feel like it's not that [anymore]. Especially with Biehl being here, definitely a different atmosphere and everything."

2025 finds a new coach looking to restore the road for this group of gridiron Grizzlies. With camp underway, he'll take steps towards that one yard at a time.

"Everybody starts day one wanting to be a state champion," he pointed out. "We're no different, but for us, we've got to focus on the things right in front of our face and I don't want to be too coach cliche, but about going 1-0 every week."

Grassfield kicks off its campaign August 29 at Churchland.