News 3 Countdown to Kickoff: Among Beach District domination, Green Run aims higher

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- One might go ahead and call Green Run the Virginia Tech of the 757. The Stallions have become a pipeline to Blacksburg amid their success.

Three Green Run seniors- Thomas Wilder, Kam Johnson and Zaevion Cleveland- have all verbally committed to continue their careers with the Hokies, joining fellow program alumni Keylen Adams, Knahlij Harrell and Zeke Chinwike at Virginia Tech.

"We have a great relationship with their coaching staff, recruiting coordinator Fontel Mines," said Green Run head coach Brandon Williams. "He's done a great job. They've done a great job at keeping these kids home and they're starting here, so I love it."

When his players move onto schools like Virginia Tech, Connecticut or North Carolina, just to name a few, it seems as though Williams always has another future star waiting in the wings. While the faces and names may be different, the results remain the same. The Stallions have not lost a Beach District game since March of 2021 (the COVID-altered 2020 season) and enter this season on a 50-game winning streak against district foes, including playoffs.

"It was a goal," Williams noted. "Didn't think it would happen this way, but at the end of the day we've worked hard an put ourselves in this position and we take pride in keeping this thing going."

"We have a lot of people, a lot of young guys, learning from the older guys," added senior running back Charles Jackson. "We become leaders and we tell them [to lock in.]"

There's one hurdle, however, that Green Run has yet to clear. The Stallions have tasted the state semifinals in three of the last four seasons, though Maury has proven to be their kryptonite so far, ending their hopes in all three trips, most recently last year. That's front and center for the Virginia Beach program entering 2025.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat it or anything," Williams remarked. "Of course we've got to find a way to get over that hurdle and we've got another chance at it again this year, so looking forward to making that stride."

"Last year we fell short to Maury," said Jackson. "It was a tough, short fall, so we have to bounce back off of it, just move onto the next play."

Green Run is aiming higher than just beating Maury, though. The Stallions have been in the redzone for four straight years, but now hope to punch their way into the endzone and etch themselves in history as the first state champions the program has ever seen.

"We just keep thinking about that, keep that in our mindset and just keep on pushing," Jackson said.

"Anything less is a bust," exclaimed Williams. "We'll eventually get over that hurdle. It doesn't define us, but it's a definite goal around here."

Green Run kicks off its 2025 season at Tallwood on August 28.