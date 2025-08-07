Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 12: Commanders open preseason; plus start, bench or cut?

The Commanders kick off their first preseason game of 2025 Friday night. Who will we see take the field? Ronald Curry, Michael Vick and Allen Iverson provide an intriguing game of start, bench or cut.
No Limit Sports Podcast Episode 12: Start, bench or cut? Plus Commanders open preseason
Eagles Commanders Football
Posted

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're just a few weeks away from football season kicking off on all levels of the gridiron.

This week on the No Limit Sports Podcast, we're talking Commanders as Washington gets set to open its preseason schedule at New England on Friday night. Jayden Daniels will not play, though saw plenty of time during Wednesday's joint practice with the Patriots. Marcus Mariota and Terry McLaurin are among a group of seven players who did not travel north with the team as they nurse their respective injuries.

Ronald Curry, Michael Vick and Allen Iverson were all prolific quarterbacks during their high school football days. Drew Crosby tees up an intriguing edition of start, bench or cut?

START BENCH CUT
Start, bench or cut with Sportsplug 757

The No Limit Sports Podcast is a weekly collaboration between Sportsplyg 757 and WTKR News 3.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dream Home Giveaway