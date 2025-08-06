Keyshawn Davis apologizes to Norfolk, opens up about fight night that went south

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- Keyshawn Davis appeared on a live broadcast Wednesday afternoon and apologized to Norfolk for the events surrounding his scheduled June 7 fight at Scope.

Appearing on the Ariel Helwani Show, Davis gave a heartfelt apology to his hometown for missing weight, the cancelled bout and other extracurricular happenings during the weekend.

"I apologize for anybody I hurt," Davis said. "When I get back to boxing, just know I'm going to be a better Keyshawn."

Davis said he has not done any boxing activities since the week of the fight back in June. The Norfolk native has remained active, but says he needs some time away from the ring, adding that his next fight is likely at least a year down the road.

"Like a year," the boxer said when asked about his next fight. "I need some time."

Davis missed his 135 pound weight limit by 4.3 pounds, eventually leading to the cancellation of his scheduled world title fight with Edwin De Los Santos. The former world champion called himself undisciplined and added that he wasn't being true to himself, noting that he had issues making that weight during his February title fight and had been struggling to shed the pounds leading up to the June date.

"I was super cocky, arrogant, thinking that he was just going to take the fight anyway," he said of the weigh-in. "I didn't come in overweight on purpose. That's not what champions do. That's not what I do."

He also addressed the alleged postfight altercation with Nahir Albright, who claimed on national television and during his postfight media session that Keyshawn and Keon Davis jumped him in his locker room following his victory over Kelvin Davis. Keyshawn Davis shared his side of the story, acknowledging that he did enter Albright's locker room, but was adamant that no physical contact of any kind was made between him, his brother or Albright.

"Everything that he's saying that happened in the locker room is not true," the unbeaten Davis claimed. "Everything just got blown out of proportion."

Davis noted he was probably only in Albright's locker room for about 10 seconds.

To hear more from Keyshawn Davis, you can find his interview here.