Chesapeake plans for future with comprehensive 20-year plan

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake is looking to the future with a comprehensive 20-year plan designed to guide the city's growth and development. City leaders are sharing insights on this ambitious initiative, while residents weigh in on its potential impact.

The comprehensive plan addresses various components, including transportation, housing and business development. Resident Bobby Dean shared his concerns about traffic issues in the area.

“Traffic is horrendous...the roads are in terrible condition,” Dean said. “Take Elbow Road, for example. It’s dangerous. I saw a guy flip out the window on Elbow Road, and that’s just one incident.”

City Spokesperson Jimmy McNamara noted that the 20-year plan includes strategies to alleviate traffic frustrations.

“One of the main components is the Master Transportation Plan, which we are currently working on,” McNamara explained. “It drives where infrastructure and investment will occur in the future, so it’s an integral part of this plan.”

According to the city's Public Works Department, over 8,000 cars used Elbow Road daily in 2019, with projections indicating that number could nearly double to around 14,000 by 2040.

The Chesapeake 2050 Master Transportation Plan, adopted by the city council nine years ago, includes proposals to upgrade the eastern part of Elbow Road into a four-lane freeway, with improvements at the intersection of Centerville Turnpike.

Before finalizing these plans, the city is encouraging public participation to help shape the decision-making process.

“This is an opportunity for the public to come in, look at what we have put down on paper, and tell us if they agree or share recommendations we should consider moving forward,” McNamara said.

Dean emphasized the importance of community feedback.

“They need public opinion. Everybody needs to speak up," he said.

For details on the comprehensive plan draft and information about the next community meeting, click the link here.