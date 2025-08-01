Navy dad reunites with daughter in heartwarming homecoming after 4-month deployment

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 2-year-old girl is finally reunited with her dad, a local U.S. Navy sailor, after counting down to his long-awaited homecoming, the Jackson Spalding marketing agency shared with News 3. His return comes right before the arrival of two new additions to his family: twin girls.

Matt Hall, a Navy Information Technician First Class who has served over 11 years, is back with his family after being deployed for four months, the marketing agency described. While the weather delayed his homecoming, Hall's daughter, Aunna, welcomed him back with open arms early in the morning at the airport.

“Homecomings are exciting and bring so much peace to myself and my family because my daughter doesn’t have to hug a doll version of me at night or ask my wife if she can 'talk to daddy' through a phone,” said Hall.

In anticipation of his homecoming, Aunna made a paper chain calendar with help from her teachers at Primrose School at Edinburgh Commons to count down the days until he arrived, the marketing agency detailed.

As each day passed, Aunna removed a link from the calendar every morning at school, the marketing agency said. She also made a "Welcome Home" poster with her teacher's help.

“With each deployment, it gets harder to leave them, but coming home is the thing I look forward to the most," Hall expressed.