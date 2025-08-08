Court documents detail domestic abuse between slain Chesapeake woman and ex-boyfriend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Authorities are investigating the death of Jessica Baldoz, a young woman from Chesapeake, who allegedly died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Shaun Boker.

Boker is also accused of shooting two Chesapeake police officers during the incident.

According to court documents from the Chesapeake Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, Baldoz reported a history of domestic abuse in her relationship with Boker before her death.

These documents detail an incident from April 2025 in which Baldoz stated that Boker arrived at her hotel room, allegedly intoxicated, to "attempt to work things out."

The encounter quickly escalated into a verbal altercation, during which Baldoz described being physically pushed and threatened by Boker.

When police arrived, Boker had already left the scene. Consequently, he was charged with domestic assault, and a no-contact emergency protective order was issued on behalf of Baldoz.

The situation deteriorated on August 6 when officers responded to a report of domestic assault at a local apartment. Witnesses reported hearing Baldoz scream for help, prompting police action.

Boker allegedly opened fire from inside the locked apartment, injuring two officers. Once police gained entry into the residence, they discovered Baldoz had been shot.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Boker was apprehended by Portsmouth police following a brief standoff and was taken to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency. He later died at the hospital.

Virginia State Police have not disclosed the specifics of his medical condition, as the investigation is ongoing.

Friends and family of Baldoz expressed their grief, with a friend stating, "She always had a smile on her face and was very sweet and caring. It's a shame that such a beautiful, caring girl lost her life."

The friend added a personal note on the importance of advocating against domestic violence, reflecting on her own experiences.

Kelsey Fadness, a representative from Samaritan House, an emergency shelter and resource center for survivors of domestic violence, reported that the organization received over 2,300 calls last year and noted a 20% increase in calls this summer.

"Abuse doesn't always come in the form of a bruise; sometimes, it happens behind closed doors," she said.

Fadness emphasized the importance of recognizing controlling behaviors, often tied to finances or children, as red flags in abusive relationships.

For those seeking support, Samaritan House offers resources, including a free and confidential 24/7 crisis hotline listed below.

24-Hour Hotline (757) 430-2120