Chesapeake's Rudd addresses Chesapeake Sports Club

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- Ricky Rudd's journey to stardom started in Chesapeake, went through Indian River High School and took him to legendary status.

Monday saw the NASCAR Hall of Famer return to his home town, serving as the keynote speaker for the Chesapeake Sports Club's monthly luncheon.

"This is always home," said Rudd, who resides near Charlotte. "It's been home to me. Life changes and things get in the way and we thought we'd make it back here one day to retire. It just didn't work out that way, but I've still got a lot of friends and family in this area and it's great to be home."

Rudd spoke to a crowd of about 250 people at the event, which took place at the Chesapeake Conference Center. He discussed his racing career, but mostly focused on the beginning in Hampton Roads, recalling some close calls and crashes during his childhood in Chesapeake.

"It started right here, really with no plans," he noted. "It just sort of fell into place and about the time it looked like we reached into the line and were going to have to give it up, another opportunity would pop up. Just very fortunate. Very luck that I was able to have such a long, good career."

Rudd made 906 career starts in NASCAR, at one point starting 788 consecutive races. He has 23 victories to his name, going a stretch of 16 seasons with at least one checkered flag. "The Rooster" was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame in 2007, the Hampton Roads Sport Hall of Fame in 2010 and the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2025. Things have been a little bit crazier for the Chesapeake native since being enshrined in the sport's hall.

"It's been pretty wild, no question about that, in a good way," he said. "For so long, we've sort of laid under the radar, kind of quiet, and kind of liked life simple. We'd always lived the rat race and we were enjoying the simple life, but I wouldn't trade anything for it, though, to be in the Hall of Fame."

Rudd's career stretched across 32 seasons.