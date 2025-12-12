Schedule of events for Gov.-elect Spanberger's inauguration weekend in January

Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will make history as Virginia’s first female governor with a series of notable events and celebrations surrounding her inauguration in January.
In victory speech, Spanberger, Virginia's first female governor-elect, promises to govern for all
"United for Virginia's Future" will be the theme for Spanberger's inauguration. The scheduled events will run from Jan. 16 to 18.
Friday, Jan. 16:
- Made in Virginia Market:
- Virginia vendors and businesses will fill the 17th Street Market in Richmond. This event is open to the public.
- Welcome reception:
- Spanberger and incoming First Gentleman Adam Spanberger will be at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to host the welcome reception. Tickets are required to attend.
Saturday, Jan. 17:
Interfaith Prayer Breakfast:
- An interfaith prayer breakfast at the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be hosted by the Spanbergers. This event is invitation-only.
- Noon — Inauguration Ceremony:
- Spanberger, Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi and Attorney General-elect Jay Jones will be sworn in. This event is open to the public; however, tickets will be required due to limited seating.
- Inaugural Parade:
- This event will immediately follow the ceremony. Attendees will march through Capitol Square. This event is open to attendees of the Inauguration Ceremony.
- Inaugural Ball:
- The Spanbergers will host the Inaugural Ball at Main Street Station. Live performances, food, and libations will be featured at this event. Tickets are required to attend.
Sunday, Jan. 18:
First Gentleman's Breakfast:
- Adam Spanberger will host a pancake breakfast at the Science Museum of Virginia. Tickets are required to attend.
- Executive Mansion Open House:
- An open house will be held at the Executive Mansion, with both Spanbergers welcoming guests. This event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.