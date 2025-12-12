Schedule of events for Gov.-elect Spanberger's inauguration weekend in January

Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger will make history as Virginia’s first female governor with a series of notable events and celebrations surrounding her inauguration in January.

"United for Virginia's Future" will be the theme for Spanberger's inauguration. The scheduled events will run from Jan. 16 to 18.

Friday, Jan. 16:



Made in Virginia Market:

Virginia vendors and businesses will fill the 17th Street Market in Richmond. This event is open to the public.

Welcome reception:

Spanberger and incoming First Gentleman Adam Spanberger will be at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to host the welcome reception. Tickets are required to attend.



Saturday, Jan. 17:

Interfaith Prayer Breakfast: An interfaith prayer breakfast at the historic St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will be hosted by the Spanbergers. This event is invitation-only.

Noon — Inauguration Ceremony:

Spanberger, Lieutenant Governor-elect Ghazala Hashmi and Attorney General-elect Jay Jones will be sworn in. This event is open to the public; however, tickets will be required due to limited seating.

Inaugural Parade:

This event will immediately follow the ceremony. Attendees will march through Capitol Square. This event is open to attendees of the Inauguration Ceremony.

Inaugural Ball:

The Spanbergers will host the Inaugural Ball at Main Street Station. Live performances, food, and libations will be featured at this event. Tickets are required to attend.



Sunday, Jan. 18:

