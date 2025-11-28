'Terrorizing our neighbors:' Abolish ICE protest held in Williamsburg on Black Friday

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — About 30 people showed up outside the Williamsburg Premium Outlets along Richmond Road with signs and flags, chanting "Abolish ICE" on Black Friday.

Video from the protest, which aimed to draw attention to the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement under the Trump administration.

The group said they are protesting ICE agents appearing "all over town" and have been "terrorizing our neighbors."

They had planned to join the "ice scraper" protest, a movement against raids occurring at Home Depots across the U.S. — where protesters purchase a cheap ice scraper and then immediately return it — but a nearby Home Depot did not have any ice scrapers in stock Friday, an organizer said.