York High cheerleaders help surprise coach with sideline proposal

York High School
YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York High School cheer team helped out Thursday night as their coach, Makayla Lawrence, was proposed to by her now-fiancé, Adam!

A video shared with News 3 shows the heartwarming moment the cheerleaders helped surprise Makayla on the sidelines during York High's football game against Jamestown. With Makayla standing in the middle, the cheerleaders surrounding her held up signs that said, when read together, "Your team loves you, but Adam loves you more!”

A shocked Makayla started crying when Adam then approached her and got down on one knee.

Current and former cheer team members were there to coordinate the surprise proposal, the school tells News 3.

Congratulations to the happy couple!!

