Man hit by cement truck while crossing street in James City County

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A man was hit by a cement truck while crossing the street in James City County on Wednesday, leaving him with serious injuries, according to county officials.

This happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of Monticello Avenue in front of Monticello Marketplace.

Officials say an elderly man from James City County was crossing the street using a walker when he was hit by a cement truck. Officers found him unresponsive, and he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate that the man was unlawfully crossing the road when he was hit by the truck, officials say.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.