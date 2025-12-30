Williamsburg teen sees her artwork shine on America250 Christmas Tree in D.C.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — At just 14 years old, Evelyn from Williamsburg is already leaving her mark on a national stage. This holiday season, her original ornament is hanging in Washington, D.C., displayed on the America250 Christmas Tree beside the iconic National Christmas Tree in President’s Park.

Evelyn is one of nearly two dozen student winners nationwide selected through America’s Field Trip, a signature program of America250. The contest invites students in grades 3 through 12 to creatively answer one powerful question: “What does America mean to you?” Winning artwork is transformed into ornaments that reflect students’ perspectives on American values, history, landmarks, and identity.

Her ornament is now part of a beloved holiday tradition that draws visitors from across the country. This year’s display is especially historic: the America250 tree marks the first time an additional themed tree has been added alongside the traditional collection surrounding the National Christmas Tree. In total, 59 trees are on display, representing every U.S. state, territory, the District of Columbia, the Bureau of Indian Education, the Department of Defense Education Activity schools — and now, America250.

For Evelyn, it means her artwork is being seen by thousands of visitors throughout the holiday season, right in the heart of the nation’s capital. Her ornament will remain on public display through January 1, 2026, giving families, tourists, and locals alike a chance to see the country through her eyes.

The America250 tree is part of a broader effort to build momentum toward the nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026 — the Semiquincentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Organizers say the student-designed ornaments offer a glimpse of that milestone through the creativity and imagination of the next generation.

Students across the country now have a chance to follow in Evelyn’s footsteps. America’s Field Trip is accepting entries for next year’s display, with submissions open to students in grades 3–12 through March 30, 2026. Winners not only see their artwork turned into ornaments but also earn a once-in-a-lifetime educational field trip experience.

The holiday display in President’s Park is free and open to the public, and for now, Evelyn’s ornament will continue to shine — a reminder that voices from classrooms in places like Williamsburg are helping tell America’s story as the country looks ahead to its 250th birthday.