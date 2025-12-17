Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Poquoson River temporarily off limits for shellfish harvesting after sewage leak

Top Stories: Wednesday, December 17
Poquoson River shellfish advisory
POQUOSON — Harvesting shellfish in the Poquoson River and its tributaries is not allowed until after Jan. 6, 2026 due to a sewage leak on Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health said.

The waters are believed to be contaminated with pathogenic bacteria and viruses that can cause illnesses like Norovirus, Hepatitis A, and Shigellosis.

Shellfish potentially impacted by this leak include oysters and claims, but not crabs or fin fish.

Boaters are also advised to avoid contact with the water, and rinsing items that do come in contact.

