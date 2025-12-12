2 juveniles among 4 arrested in James City County machine gun investigation

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Four people, including two juveniles, were arrested Tuesday morning after police executed a search warrant at a home in James City County as part of an ongoing York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Department investigation.

James City County Police said officers assisted York-Poquoson sheriff’s deputies around 9:30 a.m. in the 8300 block of York River Park Road. During the search, police arrested four males found at the residence and charged them with possession of a firearm equipped with a machine gun conversion device.

Two of the suspects are juveniles and were also charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

Those charged include 19-year-old Joseph Roy Morrisette of the 600 block of Plain View Lane in Shacklefords and 18-year-old Deavonte Mikel Tyler of the 7900 block of Lynn Circle in Toano, along with a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from James City County.

Morrisette and Tyler are being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. The two juveniles are being held at the Merrimac Detention Facility.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. The search warrant was also supported by agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and an ATF K-9 team.