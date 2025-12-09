Former James City Co. officer won't serve jail time for shooting fellow officer while off duty

WILLIAMSBURG — A former James City County police officer will not have to serve any time in jail for the 2023 shooting of a fellow officer while off duty in Williamsburg.

Michael Rusk, who was 24 on Jan. 25, 2023 when he shot the 38-year-old around 1 a.m. on Scotland Street, was sentenced to three years with all time suspended, according Goochland Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Bernard McGee.

Williamsburg Police found the 38-year-old officer with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Initially, Rusk was charged with aggravated malicious wounding, but that charge was brought down to unlawful wounding.