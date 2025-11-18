Crash involving e-bike, SUV in James City County leaves bicyclist seriously hurt

JAMES CITY CO., Va. — A James City County man is seriously hurt after he was hit by an SUV while riding an electric bike, commonly referred to as an "e-bike," Tuesday morning, according to county officials.

This happened around 6 a.m. when the bicyclist on Ironbound Road entered the intersection of Monticello Avenue and Casey Boulevard against a red traffic signal, officials' preliminary findings state. He was hit by an SUV that was traveling through the intersection with a steady green traffic signal, officials added.

The SUV driver stopped immediately, along with several witnesses, and called 911.

After first responders gave medical aid to the 62-year-old bicyclist, officials say he was airlifted to the Medical Center of Virginia in Richmond. He is still in critical condition as of Thursday afternoon.

At this time, no charges have been filed. The investigation remains ongoing.