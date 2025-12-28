Dozens of dead birds found on Tappahannock bridge prompt state wildlife investigation

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. — Dozens of birds were found dead in Tappahannock on Saturday morning, prompting a state wildlife investigation into the incident.

Multiple people posted on Facebook about a flock of birds found on the bridge over Hoskins Creek along Route 17. One person said officials closed down the bridge at one point to clean them up.

"Man, it is dead birds everywhere out here," Wayne Veney Jr. said in a video posted to Facebook around 8:50 a.m. "These jokers is bleeding from the mouth."

Veney said he learned about the birds from his girlfriend, who had spotted the grisly display while she was driving through the town.

"I could not believe it and had to go see for myself," he said. " I was in disbelief... It saddened me to see so many birds hanging on to dear life as others were already dead."

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources confirmed it is investigating the incident.

"The Department is aware and a CPO collected samples this morning," a department representative said.

The cause of the bird deaths remains unknown as officials await further analysis from wildlife biologists on Monday.

Tappahannock Police posted on social media that they were "aware of multiple birds in the roadway" and urged anyone who sees "a mass of birds dead" to avoid contact with them and contact state wildlife officials.

Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources officials said in October that they had received reports of groups of dead black vultures across the state, including Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights.



Dozens of dead vultures found in Colonial Heights park: 'Why is everything dying around here?'

The birds at Roslyn Landing Park tested positive for H5N1, the highly pathogenic avian influenza virus. The positive results came three months after CBS 6's preliminary report about dead vultures being discovered in the park.

State wildlife officials warned against picking up or handling sick or dead wild birds.

"Although disease activity is currently centered in black vultures, with migration season beginning, it is likely there will be mortalities in other bird species as well," officials said.

Anyone who sees any of the following should call the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or email wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.



Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days

Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls or turkeys (excluding those found on the road)

Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days

Tappahannock is roughly 45 miles and a 55-minute drive from Richmond along Route 360 and then Route 17.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

