Williamsburg neighbors hold candlelight vigil marking 5 years since January 6th Capitol attack

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — About 100 neighbors gathered Tuesday night in Williamsburg for a candlelight vigil to mark five years since the January 6th attack on the nation's Capitol. The vigil was organized by Williamsburg JCC Indivisible, a local group that advocates for democracy, at the Williamsburg James City County Courthouse.

"So we're here. It's like 9/11. It's like Pearl Harbor. Except those two occurrences in our history were from outside forces. These were American citizens that committed sedition against our government," said Heather Meaney-Allen, founding member of Williamsburg-JCC Indivisible.

Five years ago, on January 6, 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol, trying to stop Congress from certifying former President Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. President Trump has denied prompting the riot. But on Tuesday he continued to question the 2020 election results in states where he lost.

"I'll tell you what. I did great there 3 times. I was surprised there 3 times. Those elections are corrupt," President Trump said.

President Trump pardoned or reduced the sentences of more than 1,500 rioters last year. Some of them recreated their march to the Capitol.

But one rioter says she regrets her involvement and rejected President Trump's pardon. She spoke to Democrat leaders at a special hearing on Tuesday.

"I have been doxxed online. Harassed. And physically assaulted. But I am here. And I don't care," said Pamela Hemphill, January 6th rioter.

For some neighbors in Williamsburg, they spent the five-year anniversary of the attack honoring those who were hurt and the lives that were lost that day. Five people died in the insurrection and its aftermath, including some rioters and police officers.

"They sacrificed their lives for something that this country should never have gone through," said Les Solomon, Williamsburg neighbor.

"We're not gonna be quiet. And we will never forget," Meaney-Allen said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."