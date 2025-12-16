Getting out of debt: How Williamsburg man paid down $8,000 and found financial freedom

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — It's very easy to get in over your head with finances. You get a loan or open a credit card and next thing you know, if you’re not vigilant on payments, collectors are calling.

That's what happened to Quenton Linyear, a Williamsburg resident, after he lost his job.

"It was difficult," Linyear said.

He said bills started piling up and he wasn’t able to pay them. To support his family, he opened credit cards and loans, but the high interest was mounting.

"I really just wasn't making any progress," Linyear said. "Coupled with the unemployment and the harassing phone calls [from creditors] and just trying to make ends meet, yes, it was. It was very, very stressful."

Linyear had about $8,000 of debt when he looked for help. He found Money Management International, a nonprofit credit counseling agency.

"It really was good to have a fresh look at my finances," Linyear said.

A counselor helped him with a debt management plan and budget that worked for his circumstances. Linyear tells me MMI also called his creditors to lower interest rates, and their persistent phone calls stopped.

But for so many other people, debt collection calls have increased. In fact, Federal Trade Commission data shows collection reports jumped from 219,000 in 2024 to more than 415,000 so far this year. Close to half of consumers (46%) reported those calls to be abusive, threatening or about debt they didn't owe.

That's why I want you to know your rights. The Fair Debt Collection Practices Act makes it illegal for collectors to harass or threaten you when trying to collect on a debt.

Linyear says he was getting several calls a week, but after partnering with MMI, the calls ceased and he paid the debt down in about 4 years.

"When I saw that zero balance. I mean almost, doing a happy dance," Linyear said. "I can actually breathe.”

He says he now uses a budgeting app and has this advice:

"Don't feel embarrassed, don't feel ashamed," Linyear said. "I think it's crucial to build up savings, even if you're saving $5 every paycheck — just as long as you're getting in the discipline of actually saving."

If you are looking for resources and information on getting out of debt, click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.