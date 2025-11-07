Over $5M invested to launch manufacturing facility in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Over $5 million dollars will be invested towards a new manufacturing facility in Hampton Roads, bringing hundreds of new job opportunities to James City County, according to a release put out by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

This investment comes from Dublin-based manufacturer CEL Critical Power. According to their website, this company's focus is data center power solutions. CEL Critical Power's new facility will be the company's first to be constructed in America, according to Youngkin.

"Virginia has great jobs and as CEL works to fill these 250 new positions, they are in the best location possible to attract and retain the talent they need. CEL’s growth into James City County reflects that the future of American manufacturing is right here in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in the release.

The governor added that this facility will create 500 jobs in total by 2030.

“Their investment perfectly reflects the priorities of the Hampton Roads playbook — strengthening our region’s leadership in energy innovation, resilience, and reliability,” said Hampton Roads Alliance President & CEO Douglas L. Smith. "From offshore wind to critical power manufacturing, Hampton Roads is charting the course for America’s energy futures."