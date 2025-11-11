Hampton Roads braces for freezing temperatures as freeze warning takes effect through Tuesday morning

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.— Hampton Roads is bracing for a taste of winter weather as freezing temperatures are expected to hit the region, leading families to prepare for an unusually early cold snap.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with shoppers at Target in Williamsburg to see how they're preparing for the drop in temperature. Many were caught off guard by the timing of the freeze warning.

"I freaked out a little bit knowing I needed to get everything in that might freeze or my plants that might die," Jessica said.

When asked if she expected below-freezing temperatures this early in the season, Jessica responded she didn't expect it at all.

"A frost maybe yes but not freezing," Jessica said.

A freeze warning is in effect through Tuesday morning for most of the region. If you plan to walk the dog or go on your morning run Tuesday, bundle up.

Norfolk Public Works has already begun preparations, with crews treating bridges and overpasses ahead of the cold weather.

"We do have a crew already set aside with two trucks that are prepped with sand and salt that they're going to work from midnight starting tonight until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning. And we're still going to keep our eyes on even Tuesday into Wednesday just in case," Alana Smith from Norfolk Public Works said.

Not everyone is concerned about the freezing temperatures. Piper, who moved from the north, isn't making special preparations.

"I don't really think so honestly. I think I'll just wake up tomorrow and see if we have class. My practice might get canceled who knows," Piper said.

News 3 is monitoring any delays or cancellations for college classes because of the weather, along with Veterans Day events Tuesday like parades.

Norfolk Public Works encourage residents to keep this link. The city of Norfolk posts maps of its snow removal routes.