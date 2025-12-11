Virginia unemployment rate falls, remaining lower than national rate

Virginia's unemployment rate fell in September to 3.5 percent, maintaining a rate significantly lower than the national rate of 4.4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

During the measurement year, Virginia added 28,200 jobs, which adds to an overall increase of 273,800 jobs since the beginning of 2022, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office said Thursday.

"Employment is rising, investment is accelerating, and opportunities continue to expand for Virginians," Youngkin said in a release.

The news comes as Youngkin is set to turn over the keys to the Executive Mansion in January to Democrat Abigail Spanberger, who largely ran on a platform of economic issues and affordability.

Spanberger will inherit the strong employment rate — ranked 15th among all states and Washington, D.C. — but with costs on most goods and groceries too high for some.