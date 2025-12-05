Could Virginia Democrats get 10-1 advantage in new Congressional districts?

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Democrats are moving forward with plans that could dramatically reshape the state's congressional representation, potentially shifting from the current 6-5 Democratic advantage to a 10-1 split in their favor.

The push comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Texas GOP, allowing them to use more favorable maps for next year's midterm elections. That ruling has reverberated in Virginia, where Portsmouth Democratic State Sen. Louise Lucas posted that she has something waiting for Texas.

I got something waiting for Texas… https://t.co/0dMl979R4W — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) December 4, 2025

Virginia Speaker of the House Don Scott spoke about the possibility at the University of Virginia this week.

"10-1 is not out of the realm to be able to redraw the maps in a succinct community based way but we're going to take a look at it," Scott said.

Virginia Democrats took up mid-decade redistricting after President Trump urged Republicans in states like Texas and North Carolina to make their maps more favorable to the GOP.

In October, Virginia Democratic lawmakers approved the first step to creating a constitutional amendment to allow for redistricting. The process requires them to pass it again early next year, and then voters would get the final say in a referendum election.

The governor is not involved in the process, although Gov. Glenn Youngkin has voiced his displeasure.

"It's nuts and it's a desperate political ploy," Youngkin said.

ODU Political Science Professor Dr. Jesse Richman says local members of Congress Rob Wittman and Jen Kiggans could face tougher re-elections next year if the maps change.

"It means that the majority decides most of the congressional districts it diminishes the extent to which both parties have representation," Richman said.

While Election Day 2025 just happened, 2026 is already shaping up to be another big political year in Virginia.

"Y'all are going to be seeing a lot more television ads again so I apologize in advance," Scott said.

More developments are expected on Virginia's congressional maps as the redistricting process continues.

