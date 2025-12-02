Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia Sen. Mark Warner announces 2026 re-election bid

Incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Mark Warner announced his bid for re-election in a video posted to social media Tuesday.

The 70-year-old senator cited affordability and the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market as major concerns.

"This moment calls for big ideas," Warner said in the social media video. "The tech companies that displace jobs with AI should actually help pay for the solutions, we need universal healthcare coverage, and a complete overhaul of affordable housing and childcare. We need a vision to chart a new path, and effective leadership to get it done."

Warner won his first bid for U.S. Senate during the 2008 elections. Before his time in Congress, the Democrat served as governor of Virginia from 2002 to 2006.

Three other Democrats will compete against Warner for the party’s nomination: Jason Reynolds, Lorita Daniels, and Gregory Eichelberger.

Three Republicans have declared their intention to run for Warner's Senate seat: Kim Farington, State Sen. Bryce Reeves, and David Williams.

The primary election will be held on June 16, 2026 — the general midterm elections will be held on Nov. 3, 2026.

