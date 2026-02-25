Rep. Kiggans reinforces Trump wins from State of the Union, says Spanberger lied to Virginians

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jen Kiggans is responding to last night's State of the Union address, calling it uplifting and saying Virginians will feel economic relief at the gas pump and in their taxes.

Kiggans said the address touched on issues including national security and the economy.

"Virginians will feel that this tax season, I know I had multiple people come up to me and talk to me about their tax returns were larger then usual so please take note of that because that was the place where Republicans in Congress and in the House could put that meaningful change in place," Kiggans said.

Kiggans also said she felt Governor Abigail Spanberger's rebuttal speech was not just misleading to Virginians, but the entire country.

"I think Virginians' eyes are being opened right now to the lies that were told of them all of last campaign cycle, when Governor Spanberger went around and said everything costs too much," Kiggans said. "And they voted for her and then she turned around 180 and is supporting tax increases on the Commonwealth of Virginia in addition to this egregious push to gerrymander our congressional districts."

