Virginia's minimum wage set to increase to $15 an hour by 2028

Virginia lawmakers have approved raising the state's minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2028, a move that could significantly impact workers and small businesses across the commonwealth.

Governor Abigail Spanberger has pledged to sign the increase into law. The current minimum wage stands at $12.77 and will be raised to $13.75 next year under the approved legislation.

For workers like Samira Brooks, a home healthcare worker, the increase represents long-awaited relief. Six years ago, Brooks was living on the Eastern Shore making $9.10 an hour.

"It's just the pay isn't sufficient, the pay isn't sufficient for a living," Brooks said at the time.

Brooks eventually moved to Norfolk for better pay, but she remembers the financial struggles.

"It's paycheck to paycheck, sometimes you have to choose what comes first, what's taken care of first, what's left out," Brooks said.

She says her story reflects a broader trend of caregivers having to leave rural areas to find better-paying jobs. Brooks is now applauding the legislative action.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," Brooks said.

However, small business owners have expressed concerns about the impact on their operations. Mark Stevens, who owns Zero's Subs at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, worries about rising costs.

"I do have some concerns," Stevens said. "When minimum wage goes up so does everything else and that means my prices will go up."

Stevens says he already pays his employees a fair wage and believes the government shouldn't mandate how he runs his business. He thinks the bill could have left the decision up to localities.

"Not everybody's Northern Virginia and when you're not Northern Virginia you can't charge Northern Virginia prices," Stevens said.

Stevens says the costs to run his business have continued to increase in recent years, making him question the future.

"I love serving my community. I love being here for my community and offering a product at a decent price, but if I can't do that I got to think twice," Stevens said.

Brooks is glad workers who have been in similar situations could earn better pay.

"It is a bit of relief, a bit of excitement. I wish it was today but I have no control over that," Brooks said.

