Legislation to redraw Virginia's 11 congressional districts passes House, now heads to Senate

RICHMOND, Va. — Legislation to redraw Virginia's 11 congressional districts passed the House on Tuesday and now heads to the Senate.

The redistricting proposal would dramatically reshape the state’s political landscape, creating a 10-1 advantage for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections, despite Republican opposition.



WTVR Virginia's current congressional districts compared to the proposed new map

House Speaker Don Scott, a Portsmouth Democrat, said the redistricting effort responds directly to President Donald Trump's influence on Republican redistricting efforts nationwide.

"It's one name — the reason we're here and it's Donald Trump. We have a responsibility to level the playing field. They want to pretend that everything has not changed. The world as we know it has changed," Scott said Monday. "We are responding to what Donald Trump has done. Nothing more, nothing less. And that response is done is a transparent way, to be able to allow voters to have the last day."



Watch: What are Democrats thinking? Dr. Bob breaks down proposed Virginia redistricting maps.

Republicans criticized the redistricting lines as gerrymandering that would dilute rural voices.

"You will be able to drive 11 miles through Fairfax County and hit five congressional districts," said Del. Wren Williams, a Republican from Franklin County.

"All that's going to matter is what Northern Virginia wants from now on. That's what we're saying," said Del. Terry Kilgore, the Republican minority leader from Scott County. "You're also setting up a situation where a congressman can just stay in his own area where his population base is and not pay any attention to these rural areas."

The legislation would redraw the map only if voters give lawmakers the approval in the April 21 referendum, which is being stalled by a legal challenge and awaits a decision from the Supreme Court of Virginia.