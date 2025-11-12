Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former-Rep. Elaine Luria announces bid to challenge Rep. Jen Kiggans' seat: CNN

Kiggans unseated Luria during the 2022 midterm elections
Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Former Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia announced her campaign to return to Congress on Wednesday, aiming to recapture a key battleground district with more favorable midterm tailwinds next year, CNN reports.

“I cannot sit back and watch as Republicans in Congress create chaos while failing to address the rising cost of living and the issues that matter to Coastal Virginians,” Luria said in a statement announcing her bid, according to CNN. “Virginians are hungry for change, and I look forward to getting back to work for Hampton Roads.”

A Navy veteran, Luria was among several Democrats with national security backgrounds elected during the 2018 midterms of President Donald Trump’s first term. She lost her seat four years later to GOP Rep. Jen Kiggans as Republicans won control of the US House during Democrat Joe Biden’s term.

During her time in Congress, Luria established a moderate reputation, aligning with national security-focused moderates like Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger, who were elected the new governors of New Jersey and Virginia last week, respectively.

She also served on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot, accusing Trump of a “dereliction of duty.”

