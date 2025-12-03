Former NC governor Roy Cooper officially files to run for US Senate

Former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper officially filed to run for the U.S. Senate on Wednesday after announcing his campaign over the summer.

“I’ve lived and served in North Carolina my entire life and I’m proud to be on the ballot for the United States Senate,” said Cooper after filing paperwork to run. “I’m ready to go to Washington to be an independent voice for North Carolina and focus on the issues that really matter to people – supporting more good paying jobs, making health care more affordable and accessible, and lowering costs for people who are trying to make ends meet.”

Cooper, a Democrat, is aiming to flip the Senate seat being vacated by Republican incumbent Thom Tillis.

Tillis announced he wouldn't be seeking re-election back in June, just one day after he strayed from Republicans and voted against President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill." He listed "political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington" among his reasons against running to keep his Senate seat.

Cooper previously served as North Carolina's attorney general for 16 years. He then served back-to-back terms as the state's governor after defeating Republican incumbent Pat McCrory in 2016.

Michael Whatley, former chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), is also vying for the Senate seat. The Trump-backed candidate announced he filed for candidacy on Tuesday.

The state's other Senate seat, currently held by Republican Ted Budd, won't be on the ballot again until 2028.

North Carolina's primary election will be held on March 3, 2026. The general election will be held on Nov. 3.