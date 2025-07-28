Former Democratic NC Gov. Roy Cooper announces 2026 Senate bid

RALEIGH, N.C. — Roy Cooper, the former Democratic governor of North Carolina, announced that he will run for Senate in 2026.

Cooper made this announcement in a video posted to social media.

"I know that today, for too many Americans, the middle class feels like a distant dream. Meanwhile, the biggest corporations and the richest Americans have grabbed unimaginable wealth," Cooper said in the video.

Cooper's bid for Senate comes in the wake of incumbent Republican Senator Thom Tillis' decision not to run for re-election in 2026.

Cooper's previous successes in North Carolina elections has made him a strong candidate for Democrats. The party is hoping to pick up momentum in this key battleground state, which President Donald Trump won by around 3.2 percentage points in 2024.

With Republicans holding a thin 53-person majority in the Senate, this election will be highly competitive for both parties.