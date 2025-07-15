Get to know the nominees in Virginia's history-making governor's race

We are just weeks away from early voting in Virginia's governor's race—a history-making match-up. I had a chance to interview both nominees, Republican Winsome Earle-Sears and Democrat Abigail Spanberger. Here is a portion of those interviews, helping you get to know who might be Virginia's first female governor.

Spanberger served three terms in Congress representing Virginia's 7th district. She did not seek re-election, instead opting to run for governor. She's a former intelligence officer with the CIA, postal inspector, and mother of three. Before I asked about the political stuff, I wanted to ask, what was it like working undercover for the CIA?

"It was exciting. The whole purpose was to be able to enter spaces and talk to people and focus on the issues that would enable me to be able to, you know, collect valuable information," Spanberger shared.

I asked if that's helping in her current campaign in any way. She responded, "I mean, undeniably, right, as an intelligence officer, you're a professional asker of questions. So that is certainly helpful to have a history of asking questions and actually really listening."

Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears playfully corrected me when I was reflecting on her bio and referred to her as a former Marine: "No, no—once a Marine, always a Marine!"

I asked if that phrase is playing a role in her current campaign. She responded, "It does, because I understand that you have to make sure that you come and see about people. You know, you can't stay in the office and understand what's happening on the front lines. You've got to be among the people."

Earle-Sears is the first African-American woman elected to statewide office in Virginia, a former Virginia delegate, and a grandmother. I also wanted to ask before we started talking politics, what was it like being a Marine?

She responded, "I learned discipline, I learned leadership. It was a time of discipline for me. I was a journeyman electrician and a diesel mechanic."

I posed the same question to both candidates: Why, in this current political climate, are you running?

Spanberger replied, "It's actually the chaos of this moment that continues to motivate me every day. As it relates to the issues, I'm running to serve Virginians."

Earle-Sears' response to that same question referenced the years that passed from her time as a Norfolk delegate to serving as lieutenant governor: "I came back into politics right after being gone for 20 years, and what would have moved me like that? Well, I have a calling, I believe."

So what do these two candidates believe are the most pressing issues facing Virginians? I'll have their responses on Wednesday, July 16, on-air at News 3 at 6 and online.