New ABC rules, styrofoam ban, vehicle safety among new laws taking effect July 1

A batch of new laws are set to take effect across the commonwealth on July 1.

These pieces of legislation were already passed by the General Assembly during the 2025 Regular Session. They've since been signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Vehicle/traffic changes:

Adults riding in the backseat of a vehicle will be required to buckle up — previously, state law only required front-seat passengers to wear a seat belt. Children 8 years old and younger also must be secured in a child safety seat while in a vehicle.

It is now a traffic infraction if a driver does not stop for a pedestrian. If the driver causes serious bodily injury or death of a "vulnerable road user" then they will be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor.

Styrofoam ban:

Food vendors with 20 or more locations will be banned from using styrofoam containers. Those who don't comply could face fines up to $50 a day.

Exemptions can be granted by localities if the food vendor can prove the styrofoam ban would create "undue economic hardship."

Use of drones near defense sites:

The use of an unmanned aircraft system to capture videos or images revealing technical information at a contracted defense facility will be classified as a Class 4 felony.

The owner and employees of the defense facility can prevent the drone from flying near their property without facing criminal or civil prosecution, as long as their actions do not cause any injury.

Codifying Youngkin's student cell phone ban

Public school students will no longer be allowed to use their phone during school hours.

Youngkin's goal with this new legislation is to keep students engaged in class and to limit distractions. School boards across Virginia have already updated their phone policy in accordance with Youngkin's executive order — their deadline to do so was Jan. 1, 2025.

Five changes to Virginia's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority:



Mixed beverage licensees may deliver up to two mixed drinks per meal, with a maximum of four per delivery. These delivery providers are no longer facing an expiration date on their licenses to deliver beer, wine and mixed beverages. The expiration date was set for July 1, 2026.

Mixed beverage licensees are also allowed to serve the entirety of canned cocktails per customer, if they do not exceed 16 ounces and have an alcohol content of no more than 15%, according to Virginia ABC.

Virginia ABC will be implementing a new online training course that will help licensees and employees identify and report possible signs of human trafficking. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services is in charge of developing this course.

Additional measures to be developed aimed at preventing people younger than 21 from purchasing tobacco, liquid nicotine and hemp products. A new group will work alongside Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement to implement this program.

Removes redundancies on their policy that restricts manufacturers, bottlers, importers, brokers, or wholesalers from limiting the sale of other products in their deals with vendors. Retailers still have the freedom to choose what to sell and cannot be fully pressured to stop offering products from other brands.

