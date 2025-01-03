No cell from bell to bell: Current cell phone policies in Hampton Roads' public schools

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — As students across the Hampton Roads area report back to school Jan. 6, there will be new rules implemented which will limit students cell phone access in accordance with Gov. Youngkin's Executive Order 33.

The goal of the executive order is to keep students engaged in class and limit distractions, but some parents have concerns about reaching their kids in emergencies.

Here's what the cell phone policy looks like for each public school district:

Norfolk

On Dec. 19, 2024, the Norfolk School Board passed the proposed cell phone policy that prohibits students from having their cell phones or other electronic devices on them during the school day.

"Students will be expected to 'power off' their devices and place them in a bag or backpack before entering school," says Dr. Mike Cataldo, office of Student Support, Safety and Information.

The policy includes having their phones in their pockets, purses, hands or on desks and went into effect on Jan. 1.

Virginia Beach

The Virginia Beach school board allowed high school students to have access to their cell phones during lunch, following a vote on Dec. 10, 2024.

Elementary students are not allowed to have phones at all on school grounds, while middle school students are allowed to bring their phones, but they must remain in their lockers from the first to final bell of the day.

Students are allowed to use their phones in the case of a medical or safety emergency.

This policy will go in to effect Jan. 6.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake's public schools' cell phone policy states that students are not allowed to use phones during class and that they should be turned off and put in a personal bag, locker, teacher-designated area or car.

The policy further states that high school students may be allowed to use their phones if explicitly stated by an administer, but that can be revoked at any time.

Chesapeake Public Schools told News 3 its policy aligns with Gov. Youngkin's order.

Newport News

The Newport News public schools' cell phone policy states that all students are not allowed to use cell phones during the school day. Middle and high school students are allowed to use their phones after school hours on school property, but elementary students can not.

Students found in violation of their guidelines may receive up to one day in-school suspension, their phone confiscated by an administer, returned at the end of the school day, and possibly a parent conference for reinstatement.

"The Governor’s Executive Order directs the Virginia Department of Education “to initiate a robust public engagement effort with parents, students, teachers, local school leaders and other stakeholders to develop collaboratively policies and procedures that establish the age-appropriate restriction or elimination of cell phone use during instructional time, as well as to establish protocols allowing parents to contact their children in emergency and other important situations.”



The announcement also states “the Executive Order directs VDOE to publish their draft guidance by August 15. After considering feedback from stakeholders, VDOE will issue final guidance in September for local school divisions to adopt cell phone-free education policies and procedures by January 1, 2025.”



The school division will review the draft guidance when it is released."

Newport News Public Schools

Hampton

The following information was found in Hampton City Schools' students' rights and responsibilities code of conduct, which is posted on the school division's website:

Students are banned from using phones during class, with the exception of structured "Bring Your Own Device" activities supervised by a teacher or school officials.

Suffolk

We could not locate Suffolk Public Schools' current cell phone policy on the school division's website.

Suffolk Public Schools did not respond to News 3's inquiry about its current policy and how it plans to move forward following Gov. Youngkin's executive order.

Portsmouth

We could not locate Portsmouth Public Schools' current cell phone policy on the school division's website.

Portsmouth Public Schools did not respond to News 3's inquiry about its current policy and how it plans to move forward following Gov. Youngkin's executive order.