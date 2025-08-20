Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Person seriously injured following car crash on Tidewater Drive: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash on Tidewater Drive Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police say they were notified about this incident around 5:30 a.m. An investigation into the crash is taking place in the 7500 Block of Tidewater Drive. The driver stayed at the scene following the incident.

Traffic delays in the area are expected, according to Norfolk police.

