Person seriously injured following car crash on Tidewater Drive: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A person was hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash on Tidewater Drive Wednesday morning, according to Norfolk police.

Norfolk police say they were notified about this incident around 5:30 a.m. An investigation into the crash is taking place in the 7500 Block of Tidewater Drive. The driver stayed at the scene following the incident.

Norfolk Police are investigating a traffic crash involving a pedestrian in the 7500 block of Tidewater Dr. The pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver remained at the scene. Call came in at 5:30 am. Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/JBopKaYhQO — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 20, 2025

Traffic delays in the area are expected, according to Norfolk police.