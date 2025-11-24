Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Norfolk man dies after car hits apartment building, overturns

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a single-car crash that left a 71-year-old man dead Saturday evening.

Officers were called around 5:50 p.m. to the 1400 block of East Indian River Road for a report of a vehicle that hit a building. Police say the car left the roadway, struck an apartment building in the 1100 block of Wilson Road and overturned.

The driver, identified as Hammad A. Salaam of Norfolk, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, a preliminary review shows Salaam suffered a medical emergency before the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The Norfolk Police Department’s Traffic Fatality Team is handling the investigation.

