Norfolk Animal Care Center needs immediate fosters as the holidays approach

"Shelter intakes tend to increase over the holidays."
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) is pushing for fosters to step up to help ease the holiday burden at their shelter.

This request for additional foster homes comes amid construction at the shelter.

Thanksgiving foster pickups opened Thursday, with pets returning Saturday. Support will also be needed from Dec. 1 to 15 due to planned construction limiting kennel space.

NACC says they need foster homes that can care for dogs receiving medical treatment — ideally homes without other dogs or those that can safely separate pets.

Those interested should reach out to: FosterNACC@norfolk.gov

