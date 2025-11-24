Norfolk marathon delivers big crowds — and two Disney dream reveals

NORFOLK, Va. — Thousands of runners and families filled downtown Norfolk this weekend for the 12th annual Chartway Norfolk Harbor Half Marathon Weekend — an event that blended racing, community spirit and two unforgettable moments for local children.

The two-day celebration kicked off Saturday at Town Point Park following the 5K and toddler races. During the post-race festivities, the Chartway Promise Foundation surprised 5-year-old Charlotte — who is undergoing treatment for leukemia — with news that her dream trip to Walt Disney World will come true next spring. The announcement drew cheers from runners, spectators and volunteers packed into the waterfront park.

On Sunday, the energy continued during the sold-out 10K and half marathon. At the finish-line celebration, the foundation revealed a second dream trip for 7-year-old Summer, who is battling severe aplastic anemia. She learned she will visit Disney World in January, surrounded by racers and families who stayed to witness the surprise.

The foundation partners with the race weekend each year to support medically fragile children across Hampton Roads. Both dream reveals were part of its ongoing effort to bring uplifting experiences to families navigating serious health challenges.

The weekend also included other community-focused activities, including assembling activity bags for young patients at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters.