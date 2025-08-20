Hampton Roads residents on storm preparedness ahead of Hurricane Erin

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As residents of Hampton Roads brace for Hurricane Erin, opinions are divided on preparedness.

Some locals say they are ready to weather the storm, while others, particularly longtime residents, express concerns about the complacency of some community members.

Brian Hussey, a Virginia Beach resident living near Lake Winsor by Mount Trashmore—a neighborhood prone to flooding—shared his firsthand experience with storm damage during Hurricane Helene last year.

"The last one was the perfect storm—a nor'easter for four days and a hurricane on top of it. You’re not going to beat Mother Nature," Hussey said, recalling the 18-20 inches of water that inundated his home.

Weather Live blog: Tracking Hurricane Erin in Virginia & North Carolina

Hussey was forced to undertake extensive repairs after the storm.

"I had to open up all the walls three feet, dry them out, replace the insulation, put the boards up, replaster everything," he explained.

As the area prepares for potential flooding from Hurricane Erin, Hussey is concerned that not enough residents are taking the threat seriously.

"There are people like that... ‘Oh, it’s not going to happen, it's not going to happen,’ but it can happen at any time," he warned.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Beach opens Town Center garages ahead of potential flooding from Hurricane Erin

VB opens Town Center garages ahead of potential flooding from Hurricane Erin

Hussey has seen alarming situations in the floodwaters on his street and cited dangerous conditions.

"There were snakes and fish. People are letting their kids go and play in it. I’m thinking to myself... do you know what’s in that water? What’s the first thing that floods? The sewer... and you get kids out there playing in it. Nice," he said.

On Tuesday, the Director of Emergency Management for Virginia Beach briefed the City Council about storm preparations, urging residents not to let their guard down.

"We understand people are used to these storms and have a sort of resiliency towards them—especially in Sandbridge and northern parts of the city where storms are frequent. We just ask them not to let their guard down and to take the necessary steps to protect their property," the emergency manager stated.

Watch related coverage: Dominion Energy expects power outages from Hurricane Erin to likely peak Thursday

Dominion Energy crews prepare for power outages ahead of Hurricane Erin

Hussey highlighted his storm preparation measures.

"Make sure you have things like food, water, and batteries. We have a generator because this area loses power in regular thunderstorms. Even if you want to get a generator, just make sure it’s ready to go and test it. Most people don’t test it until the day of the storm, and then they don’t start because it sat for a year," he advised.

His final piece of advice is simple: "Just be smart."

For continuous updates on Hurricane Erin and safety precautions, stay tuned to News 3.