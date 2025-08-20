NC leaders discuss preparations ahead of Hurricane Erin's arrival

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Governor Josh Stein's office is holding a press conference Wednesday morning in anticipation of Hurricane Erin's arrival.

On Tuesday, the governor declared a state of emergency, telling residents to make "final preparations along the coast." As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Hurricane Erin was tracked to be 400 SSE of Cape Hatteras before its expected northward turn.

Despite forecasts expecting the storm to remain over water, it will still bring coastal flooding threats and ocean overwash to our stretch of the east coast.

Weather Live blog: Tracking Hurricane Erin in Virginia & North Carolina

Currituck County officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for the Off-Road Area of Corolla, starting 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Coast Guard East District Units said they are "actively staging" in preparation for Hurricane Erin's arrival. Dominion Energy crews are currently working to reinforce power poles as well as stockpiling equipment in Kitty Hawk, according to officials.