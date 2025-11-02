Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNortheastern North Carolina

Actions

77-year-old woman found dead after missing person call in Elizabeth City

police
WTVR
police
Posted

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating after a 77-year-old woman was found dead Saturday night following a missing person report.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers were called around 10:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Weeksville Road for a missing person report. When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller and began searching the area.

Officers later found 77-year-old Clydie Spence near Weeksville Road and Industrial Park. Police said officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Spence was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or how Spence died.

More stories from Norfolk

 

More stories from Northeast North Carolina

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

True Crime 757 Podcast