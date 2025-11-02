77-year-old woman found dead after missing person call in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City are investigating after a 77-year-old woman was found dead Saturday night following a missing person report.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers were called around 10:40 p.m. to the 1800 block of Weeksville Road for a missing person report. When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller and began searching the area.

Officers later found 77-year-old Clydie Spence near Weeksville Road and Industrial Park. Police said officers performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Spence was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not said what led up to the incident or how Spence died.