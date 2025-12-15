Community shows support after deadly fire house fire in Perquimans Co.

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — The community is coming together after a deadly house fire in Hertford that took place Saturday morning.

At the site of the incident, a memorial was put up for the victims of the house fire.

On Saturday morning, crews responded to a house fire in the 1900 Block of Harvey Point Road. Two people survived the fire, while three others died, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.

Albemarle Plantation, a nearby gated community, sent out a notice asking for help to support the survivors of the deadly fire. A donation bin was set up at the community center, and it quickly overflowed with clothing, shoes, among other items. Tim Prime, the community’s interim general manager, said one of the victims worked as a subcontractor with Albemarle Plantation's grounds and maintenance crews.

Prime noted that his community is a place where "neighbors help neighbors," adding that a resident is working with the Knights of Columbus to organize a fundraiser.

The cause of the fire has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office at 252-426-5751.