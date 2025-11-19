Sheriffs warn Pasquotank County community about ongoing jury duty scam

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A jury duty scam targeting residents was flagged by the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) in a post made on social media.

PCSO says the scammer will pose as "Deputy Daniel Fogg," threatening potential victims with arrest if they do not call back by 5 p.m. The scammer reportedly uses the number: (252) 376-1993.

"This is entirely false. The Sheriff's Office does not operate in this manner, and no legitimate deputy will ever threaten arrest over the phone or demand an immediate call-back," PCSO wrote in their social media post.

PCSO advised residents to immediately hang up and report the call if they are contacted by this scammer or anyone else making similar threats.