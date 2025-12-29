Elizabeth City police investigate woman found dead on Knobbs Creek Drive

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are investigating after a woman was found deceased Monday morning along Knobbs Creek Drive.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, officers were called to the area around 8:30 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious condition. After speaking with the caller, officers later discovered a deceased female.

Crime scene investigators with the Elizabeth City Police Department and the medical examiner responded and processed the scene. Police say the woman will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Greenville for further examination.

Authorities have not released the woman’s identity, her age, or details about how she died. Police also have not said whether foul play is suspected.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, Crime Line at (252) 335-5555, or submit an anonymous tip through the FUSUS Text-a-Tip line at (252) 390-8477.

News 3 has reached out to Elizabeth City police with additional questions about the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death and is working to learn more information. Updates will be provided as details become available.