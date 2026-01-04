2 firefighters injured in Perquimans County house fire on Edenton Road

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — Two firefighters were injured Saturday evening while responding to a residential structure fire in Perquimans County, according to county emergency officials.

Perquimans–Gates 911 received a call just before 5:45 p.m. reporting a house fire in the 100 block of Edenton Road Street. Multiple agencies were dispatched, including the Hertford, Winfall, and Bethel fire departments, along with the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office, Perquimans County EMS, Town of Hertford Public Works, and Perquimans County Emergency Management.

During firefighting operations, officials say an explosion occurred, sending two firefighters to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Both firefighters were treated for their injuries and later released.

Emergency officials said the homeowner was not at the residence at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional details have been released.