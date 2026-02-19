Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man charged in connection to Edge Street shooting

Two killed on Edge Street Thursday night, Elizabeth City officials say
Posted
and last updated

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting in Elizabeth City in January, according to Elizabeth City police.

Watch full press release:

Full EC Shooting presser

On Jan. 22, two people were shot on Edge Street in Elizabeth City. Neighbors said they heard arguing and then a loud "boom," according to News 3 reporter Jessica Davis who was at the scene that night. A heavy police presence was seen in the area, and there appeared to be a body in the middle of the street.

The two victims were 19-year-old Jamarey Tykel Johnson and 17-year-old Demarion Armstrong, according to Elizabeth City Chief of Police Eddie Graham Jr.

Mary Fogle, Johnson's mother, told News 3 reporter Colter Anstaett it is "very hurtful" that she is not going to see her son again.

Mother of 19-year-old killed in Elizabeth City double homicide says shooting is 'very hurtful'

“Whatever my son did to anger that person, I know it wasn’t worth the rest of their life and I know for sure it wasn’t worth my son’s life and all the sorrow that comes with it," Fogle said.

Graham said 18-year-old Nitro Maurice Nelson was charged on Feb. 16 with two counts of murder and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Graham said Nelson is still in the area and is considered armed and dangerous.

