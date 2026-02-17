Community respond forcefully to potential ICE detention facility in N.C.

WINTON, N.C. — Community members packed the Hertford County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night to voice opposition to the possibility of an ICE detention facility opening at the empty Rivers Correctional Facility in Winton, North Carolina.

The American Civil Liberties Union of North Carolina recently uncovered documents showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement is considering opening a detention facility at the site, which has sat empty since 2021.

"I heard about it through social media and I'm a small person but I make up for it with noise and it was a good opportunity for me to speak out," said Carolyn Wiggins, one of the community members who spoke about the topic for about 30 minutes, even though the issue wasn't on the agenda.

"Just take the high road you know the difference between right and wrong," Wiggins said.

The correctional facility is privately owned by The GEO Group Inc., which did not respond to a request for comment from News 3. All speakers except for one spoke against the facility partnering with ICE.

"The reopening of the Rivers correctional facility is beyond the legal authority of the Hertford County board of commissioners," that speaker said.

Commissioners said there has been no communication with anyone involved.

"They're a private institution they can do what they want. If our opinions are for or against it really doesn't matter," Commissioner Leroy Douglas, II, said.

Commission Chair Andre Lassiter added, "We don't know if they're opening, not opening. No one has made any contact with us in any way at all."

In a statement to News 3, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said they have no new centers to announce but added, "It should not come as news that ICE will be making arrests in states across the U.S. and is actively working to expand detention space."

Some attendees traveled from other parts of North Carolina but said they're prepared to return if needed.

"We want to show them that we will show up no matter how far it is especially if this opens we will be back to show our opposition," said Susan Hudson

